2 psychiatrists convicted for not sectioning suicide woman

Milan
30/11/2017
Milan, November 30 - Two psychiatrists were sentenced to a suspended eight months each in jail for not sectioning a young woman suffering from anorexia and depression who went on to commit suicide. The judges were found to have failed in their "duty to protect" patients.
