Offices evacuated as fire starts in Rome hospital

Rome
30/11/2017
Rome, November 30 - Some offices were evacuated at Rome's Fatebenefratelli Hospital after a fire broke out in a room not accessible to the public Thursday, the hospital said, denying earlier reports that patients had been evacuated. "Some adjacent offices were evacuated but not any of the wards," the hospital said in a statement. "The assistance to patients was not interrupted," it said. The anti-fire system worked perfectly", it said.
