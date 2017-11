Soccer: Mandzukic KO, Higuain called up for Napoli

Turin, November 30 - Mario Mandzukic pulled up with a calf twinge in training Thursday and Gonzalo Higuain was called up to replace him in tomorrow night's Juventus squad for their top-of-the-table clash at Napoli. The Argentina striker is coming in for the Croatia striker despite having had a broken hand op earlier this week. Serie A leaders Napoli are four points ahead of third-placed Juve, who have won the last six titles. Inter Milan is second, two points behind Napoli.