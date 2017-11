Brescia gets top 2018 Gambero Rosso pastry shop award

Rome, November 30 - Brescia's Pasticceria Veneto has been ranked first and awarded 'Tre Torte' ('Three Cakes') by Gambero Rosso's 2018 Pasticceri&Pasticcerie food guidebook. Following closely were Turin's Dalmasso di Avigliano, Padua's Biasetto and Maison Manilia in Montesano sulla Marcellano near Salerno. This 7th edition of the guidebook has risen from 18 to 21 entries, encompassing the entire peninsula. The three new entries are Belle Hèléne in Tarquinia, under Francesca Castignani; Sciampagna in Marineo, under Carmelo Sciampagna; and Antico Caffè Spinnato, a historic pastry shop in Palermo under Maurizio Santin.