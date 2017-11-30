Give 'elderly' parents back daughter - top court prosecutor

Rome, November 30 - The prosecutor-general of the supreme Court of Cassation, Francesca Ceriani, on Thursday urged the court to uphold an appeal from an "elderly" Italian couple whose daughter was taken from them because their age allegedly prevented them caring for her properly earlier this year. Ceriani said Gabriella Carsani, 57, and Luigi Demabrosis, 69, had been unfairly accused after leaving the girl in their car for four minutes.