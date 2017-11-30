TV satire show crew attacked by drug pushers for 2nd time

Bologna
30/11/2017
Bologna, November 30 - A crew from satirical TV show Striscia La Notizia were attacked by drug pushers in a Bologna park for the second time in two weeks Wednesday. The crew from the historic Berlusconi-owned Channel 5 station were filming drug-linked activity again in the central Montagnola Park when some of the foreign pushers followed them and pushed them around. Journalist Vittorio Brumotti had just finished filming in another Bologna drug hot spot, Piazza verdi, near the world's oldest university. The first attack took place on November 15. "Nothing has changed," Brumotti said Thursday.
