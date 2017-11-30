4 Como skinheads cited for violence (2)

Milan
30/11/2017
Milan, November 30 - So far four of a group of neo-Nazi skinheads from Veneto who raided a pro-migrant group meeting in Como on Tuesday have been cited for private violence, sources said Thursday. They have been identified from video footage shot by participants in the meeting. The other members of the Veneto Fronte Skinheads are being ID's, police said. DIGOS security police said they were reconstructing the background to the raid, at which the skinheads read out a pamphlet on the alleged invasion of Italy by migrants. The police are trying to find out how the skinheads got winds of he pro-migrant meeting and how they hatched the idea of raiding it. If necessary, police said, they would question the volunteer aid workers present at the meeting, who filmed the skinheads as they, in turn, were being filmed.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno
di Marialucia Conistabile
Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis
di Luigi Cristaldi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online