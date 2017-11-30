Second arrest for Ostia attack on RAI journalist (3)

Rome

Rome, November 30 - A second person was arrested Thursday in the November 7 attack in Ostia on RAI TV journalist Daniele Piervincenzi in which clan member Roberto Spada headbutted him and broke his nose. The second person, Uruguay national Alvez Del Puorto Nelson, 38, was with Spada when he attacked Piervincenzi and a cameraman, police said. Nelson has a record for drug offences and has been close to the Spada clan for years, investigators said. He is alleged to have taken part in the attack, Spada is being held for violence "with mafia methods" in the attack on the reporter, who was interviewing him on alleged links between the clan and the far-right CasaPound group, which scored an unexpectedly high 9% in the first round of municipal elections in the seaside town near Rome.

