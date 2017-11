Over 23 mn Italians lead sedentary lives

Florence, November 30 - Over 23 million Italians lead sedentary lives, a report out Thursday said. In 2016 some 39.2% of the population said they hadn't practised any sport or physical exercise during their spare time, according to a survey made public at the annual meeting of general practitioners in Florence. Only 25.1% said they had regular physical exercises. Adding in those who say they occasionally did sport, the percentage was 34.8%.