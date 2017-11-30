Former Ostia police commander sent to trial (2)

Rome, November 30 - Antonio Franco, a former Ostia police commander, was sent to trial on Thursday in relation to charges of corruption, revealing secret information and making false declarations to prosecutors. Franco alleged acted to hide the presence of Ottavio Spada, an alleged member of the Spada mafia clan, in the amusement arcades of Mauro Carfagna, who had also been indicted for corruption. He also allegedly gave advance warning of checks at the amusement arcades and smoothed the path of administrative procedures for Carfagna in exchange for the payment of an apartment used to meet a woman he had a relationship with. Four other police officers and a lawyer have also been sent to trial. Franco was recently handed a four-year term for illegal appropriation, falsehood and fraud in relation to personal use of a police car and giving false declarations of working hours.