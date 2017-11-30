Rome

Former Ostia police commander sent to trial (2)

Allegedly hid Spada clan members' presence at gaming arcade

Former Ostia police commander sent to trial (2)

Rome, November 30 - Antonio Franco, a former Ostia police commander, was sent to trial on Thursday in relation to charges of corruption, revealing secret information and making false declarations to prosecutors. Franco alleged acted to hide the presence of Ottavio Spada, an alleged member of the Spada mafia clan, in the amusement arcades of Mauro Carfagna, who had also been indicted for corruption. He also allegedly gave advance warning of checks at the amusement arcades and smoothed the path of administrative procedures for Carfagna in exchange for the payment of an apartment used to meet a woman he had a relationship with. Four other police officers and a lawyer have also been sent to trial. Franco was recently handed a four-year term for illegal appropriation, falsehood and fraud in relation to personal use of a police car and giving false declarations of working hours.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

di Marialucia Conistabile

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

di Luigi Cristaldi

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33