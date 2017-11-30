Milan

Body found, perhaps son who killed father

Milan, November 30 - Italian police said Thursday they may have found the body of a man who killed his adoptive father earlier this week in a river near Milan. They said they thought the body found in the River Adda was that of Alberto Hugo Begatti, 31, suspected of killing Guido Begatti in their Milan apartment. Relatives have been called to ID the body.

