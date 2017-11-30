Rome

65% of Italians taking Xmas trip

Most to hotels

65% of Italians taking Xmas trip

Rome, November 30 - As many as 65% of Italians are going on holiday this Christmas with Italy the top destination at 71% and skiing holidays preferred, the Italian Touring Club's research centre said Thursday. The preferred regions are, in order, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, Tuscany, Lombardy and Liguria, it said. Hotels are the preferred accommodation.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

di Marialucia Conistabile

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

di Luigi Cristaldi

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33