65% of Italians taking Xmas trip

Rome
30/11/2017
Rome, November 30 - As many as 65% of Italians are going on holiday this Christmas with Italy the top destination at 71% and skiing holidays preferred, the Italian Touring Club's research centre said Thursday. The preferred regions are, in order, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, Tuscany, Lombardy and Liguria, it said. Hotels are the preferred accommodation.
