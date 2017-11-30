World destinies played out in Med - Alfano (2)

Rome, November 30 - The destines of the world will be played out in the Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told a Med Dialogues session in Rome Thursday. "Compared to the great oceans the Mediterranean seems like a lake but in this lake the destinies of the world are being played out, on security, stability, and safeguarding human rights," he said. "The Mediterranean represents 1% of the world's surface, 10% of global GDP, 500 million potential consumers, 20% of maritime traffic, 30% of commercial traffic, it has 4.4% annual growth, and it is a crucial point for the destinies of the world", Alfano said.