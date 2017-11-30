World destinies played out in Med - Alfano (2)

Rome
30/11/2017
Rome, November 30 - The destines of the world will be played out in the Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told a Med Dialogues session in Rome Thursday. "Compared to the great oceans the Mediterranean seems like a lake but in this lake the destinies of the world are being played out, on security, stability, and safeguarding human rights," he said. "The Mediterranean represents 1% of the world's surface, 10% of global GDP, 500 million potential consumers, 20% of maritime traffic, 30% of commercial traffic, it has 4.4% annual growth, and it is a crucial point for the destinies of the world", Alfano said.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno
di Marialucia Conistabile
Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis
di Luigi Cristaldi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online