First Ethiopians arrive on humanitarian corridor

Rome
30/11/2017
Rome, November 30 - An initial group of 25 Ethiopian refugees including many youngsters and small children arrived on a new humanitarian corridor from the Horn of Africa country Thursday. The scheme, operated by the Italian State, Italian bishops and the Sant'Egidio community, aims to bring 500 such refugees into Italy over the next two years. Italy has already set up other such corridors with other wartorn countries.
