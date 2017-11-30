Condemn Como racists says Renzi (2)

Rome
30/11/2017
Rome, November 30 - Ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Thursday called for the condemnation "without ifs or buts" of a neo-Nazi skinhead raid on a pro-migrant group in Como earlier this week. "Intimidations and provocations of a Fascist-like nature must be rejected not only by the left but by all the national political community, without any exception," he said after rightwing parties blamed such incidents on allegedly lax immigration policies. "You don't joke on these issues," said Renzi. Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini on Thursday called for a "civil mobilisation" to stop "extremists" like the neo-Nazi skinheads who raided the pro-migrant meeting in Como and read out a pamphlet on the alleged invasion of Italy.
