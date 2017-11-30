Rome

Condemn Como racists says Renzi (2)

'Without ifs or buts'

Condemn Como racists says Renzi (2)

Rome, November 30 - Ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Thursday called for the condemnation "without ifs or buts" of a neo-Nazi skinhead raid on a pro-migrant group in Como earlier this week. "Intimidations and provocations of a Fascist-like nature must be rejected not only by the left but by all the national political community, without any exception," he said after rightwing parties blamed such incidents on allegedly lax immigration policies. "You don't joke on these issues," said Renzi. Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini on Thursday called for a "civil mobilisation" to stop "extremists" like the neo-Nazi skinheads who raided the pro-migrant meeting in Como and read out a pamphlet on the alleged invasion of Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

di Marialucia Conistabile

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

di Luigi Cristaldi

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Messinesi in trasferta rapinano banca ma vengono catturati

Messinesi in trasferta rapinano banca ma vengono catturati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33