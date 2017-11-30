'Naziskin' raid not violence says Meloni

Rome
30/11/2017
Rome, November 30 - A neo-Nazi skinhead raid on a Como pro-migrant meeting earlier this week was not an act of violence unlike those regularly committed by leftist and anarchist 'social centre' squatters, rightist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said Thursday. Speaking on Italian radio, Meloni said she agreed with centre-left democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's assertion that the raid was clearly an act of "intimidation". But she said she found "ridiculous" his contention that it was also an act of violence. "On the other hand, we have seen violence a load of times from the comrades of the social centres, those who destroy entire cities and torch Italians' cars, without anyone making appeals to condemn the violence of the social centres," she said.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno
di Marialucia Conistabile
Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis
di Luigi Cristaldi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online