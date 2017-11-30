'Naziskin' raid not violence says Meloni

Rome, November 30 - A neo-Nazi skinhead raid on a Como pro-migrant meeting earlier this week was not an act of violence unlike those regularly committed by leftist and anarchist 'social centre' squatters, rightist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said Thursday. Speaking on Italian radio, Meloni said she agreed with centre-left democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's assertion that the raid was clearly an act of "intimidation". But she said she found "ridiculous" his contention that it was also an act of violence. "On the other hand, we have seen violence a load of times from the comrades of the social centres, those who destroy entire cities and torch Italians' cars, without anyone making appeals to condemn the violence of the social centres," she said.