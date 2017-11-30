Rome

'Naziskin' raid not violence says Meloni

Unlike 'social centre' actions

'Naziskin' raid not violence says Meloni

Rome, November 30 - A neo-Nazi skinhead raid on a Como pro-migrant meeting earlier this week was not an act of violence unlike those regularly committed by leftist and anarchist 'social centre' squatters, rightist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said Thursday. Speaking on Italian radio, Meloni said she agreed with centre-left democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's assertion that the raid was clearly an act of "intimidation". But she said she found "ridiculous" his contention that it was also an act of violence. "On the other hand, we have seen violence a load of times from the comrades of the social centres, those who destroy entire cities and torch Italians' cars, without anyone making appeals to condemn the violence of the social centres," she said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

di Marialucia Conistabile

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

di Luigi Cristaldi

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Messinesi in trasferta rapinano banca ma vengono catturati

Messinesi in trasferta rapinano banca ma vengono catturati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33