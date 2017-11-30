M5S's Di Maio says OSCE set to monitor Italian election (2)

Milan, November 30 - Luigi Di Maio, the premier candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said Thursday that he has reason to believe that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will monitor the general election Italy is due to hold early next year. "We will meet the OSCE as a parliamentary party on December 10 in Rome," Di Maio told reporters. "Everything makes me think that it is intent on monitoring our elections, as it did in 2006". Earlier on Thursday the blog of M5S founder Beppe Grillo published a letter Di Maio sent to the OSCE asking it to monitor voting operations and the election campaign with a "focus on the media situation and the time they devote to the various political parties". The M5S made an unsuccessful bid to have the OSCE monitor the recent regional election in Sicily, in which it came second behind a centre-right coalition, arguing there was a danger of vote buying.