Italian unemployment steady at 11.1%, youth jobless down

Rome, November 30 - Italy's unemployment rate for October was 11.1%, steady with respect to September, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said the jobless rate was 0.6 of a percentage point down with respect to October 2016. It said 2,879,000 people in Italy were unemployed in October, down 4,000 on September and 140,000 fewer than in the same month in 2016. ISTAT said Thursday that 23,082,000 people in Italy were in employment in October, down 5,000 with respect to September but up 246,000 compared to the same month in 2016. The national statistics agency said that its figure for September had been revised down by around 50,000. It said the employment rate for people aged between 15 and 64 was 58.1%, steady with respect to September. It said the percentage of 15-to-64-year-olds who were not active on the labour market was 34.5%, stable with respect to September and down 0.3 of a percentage point on October 2016. The unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are active on the labour market was 34.7% in October, down 0.7 of a percentage point on September and 2.5 points with respect to the same month last year, ISTAT said. This took the youth unemployment level back down to the same level of March, which, in turn, was the lowest since June 2012. The employment rate for this age group is 17%, up 0.4 of a percentage point on October 2016. ISTAT said 998,000 people aged between 15 and 24 were in employment in October.