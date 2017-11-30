Turin

Soccer: Napoli scudetto favourites says Allegri

'Confident' Higuain may play

Soccer: Napoli scudetto favourites says Allegri

Turin, November 30 - Napoli are favourites to lift this year's scudetto, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri said ahead of Friday's crunch match at the San Paolo. "Napoli is a good test, a game of great appeal, they're the favourites for the scudetto because they're ahead, and we must get to March to play for it all with serenity," he said. Napoli are two points ahead of Inter Milan and four points clear of Juve at the top of Serie A. Gonzalo Higuain is "in pain" after an operation on a broken hand but Allegri said he was "confident" the Argentina striker could make Friday night's game in Naples.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

di Marialucia Conistabile

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

di Luigi Cristaldi

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Messinesi in trasferta rapinano banca ma vengono catturati

Messinesi in trasferta rapinano banca ma vengono catturati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33