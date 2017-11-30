Soccer: Napoli scudetto favourites says Allegri

Turin, November 30 - Napoli are favourites to lift this year's scudetto, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri said ahead of Friday's crunch match at the San Paolo. "Napoli is a good test, a game of great appeal, they're the favourites for the scudetto because they're ahead, and we must get to March to play for it all with serenity," he said. Napoli are two points ahead of Inter Milan and four points clear of Juve at the top of Serie A. Gonzalo Higuain is "in pain" after an operation on a broken hand but Allegri said he was "confident" the Argentina striker could make Friday night's game in Naples.