Abandoned children had cocaine in blood (2)

Brescia
30/11/2017
Brescia, November 30 - Two young children found abandoned last week in a car in Borgo San Giacomo, near Brescia, had cocaine in their blood, a prosecutor said on Thursday. "It's necessary to work out how this was possible," said Brescia prosecutor for minors Emma Avezzù. "These blood values are not compatible with the passive smoking of cocaine. "(It is necessary to establish) if it was accidental, with the children swallowing the cocaine, or a deliberate act by the parents". The children were allegedly left in the car by their father, a Romanian national, who went to play slot machines while the mother was working as a prostitute. The children have been put into care and the procedure for them to be adopted has been started.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno
di Marialucia Conistabile
Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis
di Luigi Cristaldi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online