Brescia

Abandoned children had cocaine in blood (2)

Sisters aged eight months and two put into care

Brescia, November 30 - Two young children found abandoned last week in a car in Borgo San Giacomo, near Brescia, had cocaine in their blood, a prosecutor said on Thursday. "It's necessary to work out how this was possible," said Brescia prosecutor for minors Emma Avezzù. "These blood values are not compatible with the passive smoking of cocaine. "(It is necessary to establish) if it was accidental, with the children swallowing the cocaine, or a deliberate act by the parents". The children were allegedly left in the car by their father, a Romanian national, who went to play slot machines while the mother was working as a prostitute. The children have been put into care and the procedure for them to be adopted has been started.

