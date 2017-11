Boy, 6, used to distribute drugs in Catania (2)

Catania, November 30 - A six-year-old boy was among those used to distribute drugs by a criminal organisation in the Sicilian city of Catania, police said Thursday after raiding the 'fortress' of the Librino district and arresting 36 people for pushing marijuana and cocaine. "This boy was deprived of a future," investigators told a press conference. They said efforts would be made to try to "recuperate" him to a normal life as soon as possible.