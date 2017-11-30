Rome

Youth unemployment down to 34.7% (2)

Back down to March level, which was lowest since 2012

Rome, November 30 - The unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are active on the labour market was 34.7% in October, down 0.7 of a percentage point on September and 2.5 points with respect to the same month last year, ISTAT said Thursday. This took the youth unemployment level back down to the same level of March, which, in turn, was the lowest since June 2012. The employment rate for this age group is 17%, up 0.4 of a percentage point on October 2016. ISTAT said 998,000 people aged between 15 and 24 were in employment in October.

