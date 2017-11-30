Youth unemployment down to 34.7% (2)

Rome
30/11/2017
Rome, November 30 - The unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are active on the labour market was 34.7% in October, down 0.7 of a percentage point on September and 2.5 points with respect to the same month last year, ISTAT said Thursday. This took the youth unemployment level back down to the same level of March, which, in turn, was the lowest since June 2012. The employment rate for this age group is 17%, up 0.4 of a percentage point on October 2016. ISTAT said 998,000 people aged between 15 and 24 were in employment in October.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno
di Marialucia Conistabile
Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis
di Luigi Cristaldi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online