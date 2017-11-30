Migrant arrivals down 67% since July - interior min (2)

Rome
30/11/2017
Rome, November 30 - The Interior Ministry said Thursday that 33,288 migrants have landed on Italy's coasts via sea since July 1, a fall of 67.61% on the 102,786 that arrived in the same period last year. It said there had been a 32.35% reduction in the number to arrive since the start of the year with respect to the same period in 2016 - 117.042 this year, 55,966 fewer than the 173,008 in the equivalent period last year. The ministry said there was a 65.31% reduction in departures from Libya in November - 4,711 this month compared to 13,581 in November 2016.
