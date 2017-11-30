In Oct 23.08 mn in employment, up 240,000 yr-on-yr (2)

Rome, November 30 - ISTAT said Thursday that 23,082,000 people in Italy were in employment in October, down 5,000 with respect to September but up 246,000 compared to the same month in 2016. The national statistics agency said that its figure for September had been revised down by around 50,000. It said the employment rate for people aged between 15 and 64 was 58.1%, steady with respect to September. It said the percentage of 15-to-64-year-olds who were not a active on the labour market was 34.5%, stable with respect to September and down 0.3 of a percentage point on October 2016.