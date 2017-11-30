Rome

In Oct 23.08 mn in employment, up 240,000 yr-on-yr (2)

Employment rate steady at 58.1%

In Oct 23.08 mn in employment, up 240,000 yr-on-yr (2)

Rome, November 30 - ISTAT said Thursday that 23,082,000 people in Italy were in employment in October, down 5,000 with respect to September but up 246,000 compared to the same month in 2016. The national statistics agency said that its figure for September had been revised down by around 50,000. It said the employment rate for people aged between 15 and 64 was 58.1%, steady with respect to September. It said the percentage of 15-to-64-year-olds who were not a active on the labour market was 34.5%, stable with respect to September and down 0.3 of a percentage point on October 2016.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

di Marialucia Conistabile

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

di Luigi Cristaldi

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Messinesi in trasferta rapinano banca ma vengono catturati

Messinesi in trasferta rapinano banca ma vengono catturati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33