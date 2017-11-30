Pope arrives in Bangladesh (2)

Rome

Rome, November 30 - Pope Francis arrived in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Thursday to start the second leg of his Asian tour after visiting Myanmar. The Argentine pontiff got a warm welcome at Dhaka airport, with people waving flags and singing hymns. On Thursday the pope is visiting the National Martyr's Memorial of Savar for those who died in the war of independence from Pakistan in 1971. The pope will spend three days in Dhaka, before returning to the Vatican late on Saturday.

