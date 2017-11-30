Israel threatens to withdraw support for start of 2018 Giro

(ANSAmed) - TEL AVIV, NOVEMBER 30 - Israel has threatened to withdraw support for the planned start of the 2018 Giro d'Italia in Jerusalem over the wording surrounding the opening stage in the contested city. Sports Minister Miri Regev and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin have taken issue with the reference to the opening time trial in "west Jerusalem", claiming that use of the term is "a breach of the agreements with the Israeli government. "In Jerusalem, Israel's capital, there is no east or west," they said in a statement. "There is one unified Jerusalem," they continued. "If the wording does not change, the Israeli government will not be a partner in the event," the ministers concluded. The minister for strategic matters is also reportedly involved in the issue. The pro-government daily Israel ha-Yom claims that the ministers blame "pressure from pro-Palestinian elements, which would like to emphasise that East Jerusalem is not part of Israel". "The Giro in Israel could be cancelled," reads the headline on its website. (ANSAmed).

