Smoke alarm at Florence's Uffizi gallery (2)

Florence, November 30 - Firefighters rushed to Florence's Uffizi gallery on Thursday after being called by museum staff because 'smoke' could be seen coming from a ceiling. Uffizi Director Eike Schmidt said the alarm was caused by lighting hitting an electrical system. Firefighters said that the smoke was actually vapour from extinguishing material generated after the anti-fire system automatically kicked in. The situation is under control and the museum was set to open, albeit slightly later than normal.