Genoa

Soccer: Rossi set for Genoa medical (2)

Hope it goes OK says Preziosi

Soccer: Rossi set for Genoa medical (2)

Genoa, November 29 - Injury-dogged former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi has returned to Italy from New York and will play for Genoa if he passes a medical, the chairman of the Serie A side, Enrico Preziosi, said Wednesday. Rossi, 30, is set for Wednesday's medical after his latest long injury lay-off. "I hope it goes well, more for him than for us," said Preziosi. Genoa said later that it would take three days to put Rossi through a thorough medical. They said this was because of the numerous ligament woes he had had. American-born Rossi last played for Celta Vigo last season and has been a free agent since June. His former clubs include Manchester United, Villarreal - where his goalscoring feats earned him the nickname 'Pepito' Fiorentina and Levante. He earned 30 Italy caps between 2008 and 2014, scoring seven times for his country.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

di Francesca Onda

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

di Rosario Pasciuto

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

di Anna Mallamo

Messina, migranti "barricati" nel centro accoglienza

Messina, migranti "barricati"
nel centro accoglienza

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33