Spread closes 3 down on 140 (2)

Rome
29/11/2017
Rome, November 29 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed three points down on 140 points Wednesday, with the yield down 0.02% to 1.78%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.
