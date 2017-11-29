Rome

Spread closes 3 down on 140 (2)

Yield down to 1.78%

Spread closes 3 down on 140 (2)

Rome, November 29 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed three points down on 140 points Wednesday, with the yield down 0.02% to 1.78%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

di Francesca Onda

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

di Rosario Pasciuto

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

di Anna Mallamo

Messina, migranti "barricati" nel centro accoglienza

Messina, migranti "barricati"
nel centro accoglienza

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33