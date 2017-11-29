Rome

Bad weather to keep buffeting Italy

Storm alerts in centre and south

Rome, November 29 - An Atlantic storm front will continue to bring wet and windy weather to Italy over the coming days, weathermen said Wednesday. Most of the wet weather, and snow over high ground, is set to hit the centre and south, where storm alerts have been called, they said. The north will have a brief respite, before suffering a fresh sharp drop in temperatures and snow on low ground too, they said.

