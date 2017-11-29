Bad weather to keep buffeting Italy

Rome
29/11/2017
Rome, November 29 - An Atlantic storm front will continue to bring wet and windy weather to Italy over the coming days, weathermen said Wednesday. Most of the wet weather, and snow over high ground, is set to hit the centre and south, where storm alerts have been called, they said. The north will have a brief respite, before suffering a fresh sharp drop in temperatures and snow on low ground too, they said.
Goldfinger, un super cattivo per 007
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri
di Francesca Onda
Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online