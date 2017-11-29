Rome

North Korea missile test 'serious threat' - Alfano (3)

Foreign minister says move breaches multiple UN resolutions

Rome, November 29 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Wednesday firmly condemned the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea. "It is the umpteenth violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, a serious threat to regional stability, as well as to international peace and security," Alfano said. "The resumption of missile tests by the Popular Democratic Republic of Korea and the continuous development of the relevant technologies and military nuclear ones represent an open challenge to the international regime of non-proliferation," Alfano said. He said "this confirms the well-foundedness of the Italian decision to interrupt the procedures of accreditation of the (North Korean) ambassador," he said.

