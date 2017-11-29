Priest slams migrant beggars (2)

Nuoro, November 29 - A parish priest in this Sardinian town has caused an outcry by criticising migrant beggars. In an editorial in his parish weekly, Father Francesco Mariani says "I don't know you, but I have felt great unease" at migrant beggars in front of the church or outside of bars and supermarkets. Father Mariani told ANSA: "I'm just trying to make sense of what's happening". Centre-left parties criticised the priest as going against the Catholic Church's welcoming stance. But the rightwing Brothers of Italy party defended him, saying "we have always been against clandestine immigration" and saying the priest had been the victim of "hypocritical" attacks for simply speaking his mind.