Rome

Vatican Bank deputy DG sacked (3)

Giulio Mattietti escorted out of Vatican on Monday

Vatican Bank deputy DG sacked (3)

Rome, November 29 - Vatican bank IOR has sacked Deputy Director-General Giulio Mattietti for so-far unknown reasons, sources said Wednesday. Mattietti was escorted out of the Vatican two days ago, they said. The deputy head of the Vatican Press Office, Paloma García Ovejero, told ANSA that Mattietti "ceased his service on Monday November 27". Vatican experts said the decision, although its reason was as yet unknwon, appeared to have been a sudden one. Mattietti was appointed in November 2015 along with Director-General Gian Franco Mammì. Another IOR staffer was also sacked recently, sources said. Asked about the report, the Vatican press office confirmed that Mattietti had been dismissed. The IOR, Istituto per le Opere Religiose (Institute for Religious Works) has been through a painful process of reform recently after past financial scandals. Mattietti had had a successful career at the IOR and had been tipped for the top job.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

di Francesca Onda

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

di Rosario Pasciuto

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

di Anna Mallamo

Messina, migranti "barricati" nel centro accoglienza

Messina, migranti "barricati"
nel centro accoglienza

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33