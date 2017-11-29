Vatican Bank deputy DG sacked (3)

Rome, November 29 - Vatican bank IOR has sacked Deputy Director-General Giulio Mattietti for so-far unknown reasons, sources said Wednesday. Mattietti was escorted out of the Vatican two days ago, they said. The deputy head of the Vatican Press Office, Paloma García Ovejero, told ANSA that Mattietti "ceased his service on Monday November 27". Vatican experts said the decision, although its reason was as yet unknwon, appeared to have been a sudden one. Mattietti was appointed in November 2015 along with Director-General Gian Franco Mammì. Another IOR staffer was also sacked recently, sources said. Asked about the report, the Vatican press office confirmed that Mattietti had been dismissed. The IOR, Istituto per le Opere Religiose (Institute for Religious Works) has been through a painful process of reform recently after past financial scandals. Mattietti had had a successful career at the IOR and had been tipped for the top job.