Milan

Giro: 2018 from Jerusalem to Rome, 8 uphill finishes

Froome confirms presence

Giro: 2018 from Jerusalem to Rome, 8 uphill finishes

Milan, November 29 - Next year's Giro d'Italia will start in Jerusalem on Friday May 4 and end in Rome 3,546.2 km later on Sunday May 27, organisers announced Wednesday. The 101st edition of the round-Italy classic, the world's second-biggest stage race after the Tour de France, will feature mountains like Etna, Gran Sasso, Zoncolan, Colle delle Finestre, Sestriere and Cervinia, they said. Its 21 stages will include two time trials, seven stages for sprinters and eight uphill finishes. Briton Chris Froome, who last year became the third man to do the Tour-Vuelta double, will be aiming for his first Giro next year, he confirmed Wednesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

di Francesca Onda

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

di Rosario Pasciuto

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

di Anna Mallamo

Messina, migranti "barricati" nel centro accoglienza

Messina, migranti "barricati"
nel centro accoglienza

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33