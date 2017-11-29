Fashion designers ensure comfort, glamour at altitude

Rome, November 29 - Fashion lovers can now find satisfaction even at altitude with a wide selection of designer mountain wear and outdoor apparel. In the first place, American brand Colombia and Swedish brand Icebug have applied Ice Control, a new non-slip technology designed by historic tyre manufacturer Michelin, respectively to their Canuk and Solus footwear ranges. Skiers will find comfort in Spyder, the technological label launched by David Jacob in the 1970s and the official sponsor of the US national ski team since 1989. Blauer Usa proposes four separate ranges of modular and convertible items designed to withstand extreme weather events. The collection contains numerous references to the US police force, starting from the colour schemes and choice of fabrics. There are light-weight down jackets in a variety of wintry and bright colours, while the leatherwear collection now includes a mid-season jacket and items that can be adapted to extremely low temperatures thanks to their feather linings. Blauer also has a Natural-Park range for lovers of the great outdoors, which includes comfortable jackets with detachable heavy linings. Moncler presents its offering of Tierce, Montgomery and Drap Diagonal coats for men, all made using a mixture of Australian wool and Cashmere microfiber. The seasonal catch-all for women is the Shearling jacket, while the luxury French-Italian brand also proposes more elegant items in its Gamme Rouge range. Rossignol and Jean-Charles de Castelbajac have worked together on Createur, a collection of clothes and accessories for women combining the heritage of the French manufacturer of alpine, snowboard, and Nordic equipment with the style of the visionary French artist. In it, parka and bomber jackets and ski suits as well as sneakers, hats and rucksacks are inspired by the Arizona desert and in particular by the primary colours and geometrical designs typical of the Hopi tribe.