Italy most creative economy in EU, Katainen tells ANSA (4)

Italy most creative economy in EU, Katainen tells ANSA

It'll take 6-8 yrs for reforms to be felt says EC VP

Brussels, November 29 - Italy has the most creative economy in the EU, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said in an interview with ANSA Wednesday. He said "this is a solid base, but the country is less rich than it could be". Katainen welcomed recent structural reforms but said Italy was still suffering from a growth gap with other EU countries. "May efforts continue to tackle this problem, which is structural, he said. Katainen said it would take "6-8 years" for the effects of reforms to be felt. "We can't be pleased until growth is within the EU average or higher," he said. Katainen also said that Italy had been "very good" at using the EFSI investment plan, which should result in up to 400,000 new jobs. This would happen, he said, it 205,931 small and medium-sized firms take on new staff, using the funds from the plan.

