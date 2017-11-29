Giro: 2018 from Jerusalem to Rome, 8 uphill finishes (2)

Milan, November 29 - Next year's Giro d'Italia will start in Jerusalem on Friday May 4 and end in Rome 3,546.2 km later on Sunday May 27, organisers announced Wednesday. The 101st edition of the round-Italy classic, the world's second-biggest stage race after the Tour de France, will feature mountains like Etna, Gran Sasso, Zoncolan, Colle delle Finestre, Sestriere and Cervinia, they said. Its 21 stages will include two time trials, seven stages for sprinters and eight uphill finishes. Briton Chris Froome, who last year became the third man to do the Tour-Vuelta double, will be aiming for his first Giro next year, he confirmed Wednesday. "I'll be going for the Giro-Tour double,like Pantani" said the four-time Tour winner. The Pirate was the last man to win both the world's top stage races in the same year, in 1998. Froome said he was confident he and Team Sky would be able to "manage the races" so as to have a shot at imitating the late Italian rider.