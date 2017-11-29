Abidjan

Impressive migrant flow fall in 5 mths - Gentiloni (3)

Now time for everyone to out hands to wallets

Impressive migrant flow fall in 5 mths - Gentiloni (3)

Abidjan, November 29 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday voiced satisfaction for the "extraordinary results of the last few months in cutting irregular migrant flows in the hands of traffickers". He said "the numbers are impressive". From July to November, he said, "we went from the 102,786 of 2016 to the 33288 of 2017 in those five months". He called it a "remarkable fall" and said "fewer arrivals mean weakening the traffickers and making flows more manageable from the standpoint of social acceptance, but also fewer deaths at sea, which are a slap in the face for the EU and Africa". Gentiloni added that it was now time for "everyone to put their hands to their wallets" to ease the migrant flows from Africa, funding a slew of projects.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

di Francesca Onda

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

di Rosario Pasciuto

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

di Anna Mallamo

Messina, migranti "barricati" nel centro accoglienza

Messina, migranti "barricati"
nel centro accoglienza

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33