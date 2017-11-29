Impressive migrant flow fall in 5 mths - Gentiloni (3)

Abidjan, November 29 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday voiced satisfaction for the "extraordinary results of the last few months in cutting irregular migrant flows in the hands of traffickers". He said "the numbers are impressive". From July to November, he said, "we went from the 102,786 of 2016 to the 33288 of 2017 in those five months". He called it a "remarkable fall" and said "fewer arrivals mean weakening the traffickers and making flows more manageable from the standpoint of social acceptance, but also fewer deaths at sea, which are a slap in the face for the EU and Africa". Gentiloni added that it was now time for "everyone to put their hands to their wallets" to ease the migrant flows from Africa, funding a slew of projects.