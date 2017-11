Brain drain up 9% last year

Rome, November 29 - The 'brain drain' of graduates who left Italy rose 9% to almost 25,000 in 2016 over 2015, ISTAT said Wednesday. Both immigration and emigration rose last year, the statistics agency said. But over the last 10 years immigration was down 43%, from 527,000 in 2007 to 301,000 in 2016, it said. Emigration was over three times up, from 51,000 to 157,000. And internal migration started climbing again, up 4% last year.