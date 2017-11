Priest slams migrant beggars

Nuoro, November 29 - A parish priest in this Sardinian town has caused an outcry by criticising migrant beggars. In an editorial in his parish weekly, Father Francesco Mariani says "I don't know you, but I have felt great unease" at migrant beggars in front of the church or outside of bars and supermarkets. Father Mariani told ANSA: "I'm just trying to make sense of what's happening".