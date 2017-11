'Try 19 Banca Etruria managers' says prosecutor

Arezzo, November 29 - A prosecutor on Wednesday asked an Arezzo judge to indict 19 former Banca Etruria directors and managers for the bankruptcy of the Tuscan bank that left savers holding worthless paper. A decision is expected by February or March. There have been some 2,500 requests to stand as civil plaintiffs in the case, one of six failures of middle-sized regional lenders. The others were Banca Marche, CariFe, CariChieti, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.