Soccer: Rossi set for Genoa medical

Genoa
29/11/2017
Genoa, November 29 - Injury-dogged former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi has returned to Italy from New York and will play for Genoa if he passes a medical, the chairman of the Serie A side, Enrico Preziosi, said Wednesday. Rossi, 30, is set for Wednesday's medical after his latest long injury lay-off. "I hope it goes well, more for him than for us," said Preziosi. American-born Rossi last played for Celta Vigo last season and has been a free agent since June. His former clubs include Manchester United, Villarreal - where his goalscoring feats earned him the nickname 'Pepito' Fiorentina and Levante. He earned 30 Italy caps between 2008 and 2014, scoring seven times for his country.
Goldfinger, un super cattivo per 007
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri
di Francesca Onda
Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online