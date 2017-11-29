Soccer: Rossi set for Genoa medical

Genoa, November 29 - Injury-dogged former Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi has returned to Italy from New York and will play for Genoa if he passes a medical, the chairman of the Serie A side, Enrico Preziosi, said Wednesday. Rossi, 30, is set for Wednesday's medical after his latest long injury lay-off. "I hope it goes well, more for him than for us," said Preziosi. American-born Rossi last played for Celta Vigo last season and has been a free agent since June. His former clubs include Manchester United, Villarreal - where his goalscoring feats earned him the nickname 'Pepito' Fiorentina and Levante. He earned 30 Italy caps between 2008 and 2014, scoring seven times for his country.