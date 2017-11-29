Parmacotto funds restoration of Naples catacombs

Naples
29/11/2017
Naples, November 29 - Italian ham group Parmacotto is funding the restoration of a fresco in Naples' famed palaeo-Christian Catacombs of San Gennaro. Parmacotto has chipped in with 30,000 euros, its CEO Andrea Schivazappa said at the presentation of the project Wednesday. "We have relaunched in the last three years and we recognised ourselves in the young people of the Sanità district who have brought this site back to life," he said. The project will start in January and last two years.
