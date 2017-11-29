Rome

Italy, India ink memorandum on health sector

Cooperation in various fields

Rome, November 29 - Italy and India on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding in the health sector, visiting Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said. Lorenzin's visit comes on the heels of one by Prmier paolo Gentiloni last month. "We signed today in New Delhi an important Memorandum between the Italian health ministry and the Indian one, led by Minister J P Nadda, for bilateral collaboration in the health sector, in the pharmaceuticals field, both in an industrial and regulatory framework, but also for cooperation in the training of medical staff, in the ambit of nutrition and research," said Lorenzin.

