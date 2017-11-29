MSC commissions 2 new cruise liners from Fincantieri

Monfalcone (Gorizia)
29/11/2017
Monfalcone (Gorizia), November 29 - MSC Crociere has commissioned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to build two new cruise liners in a contract worth 1.8 billion euros, President Gianluigi Aponte said on Wednesday. "Today MSC is christening its 14th cruise ship and with the two new ships in arrival it establishes itself as the fourth largest company globally in the cruise sector and the second largest in the container sector," Aponte said. Fincantieri CEI Giuseppe Bono, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio attended the ceremony. photo: Bono
