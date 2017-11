Man who set fire to ex gets 18 yrs on appeal

Naples, November 29 - A man who set fire to his pregnant ex-partner in February 2016 got 18 years on appeal Tuesday, confirming the November 2016 first-instance sentence. Paolo Pietropaolo, 40, torched and seriously injured Carla Ilenia Caiazzo in Pozzuoli near Naples. She was not present in court to hear the verdict read out, having just been discharged from hospital after the 53rd operation on her injuries. Her lawyer said Pietropaolo, who apologised in court, "does not deserve a comment".