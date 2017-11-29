Talk about living wills when vote - Salvini (2)

Rome, November 29 - League leader Matteo Salvini reacted to a storm of criticism of his saying, on living wills, that "I'm interested in the living not the dead" by saying Wednesday that "we'll talk about the issue again when it comes to a vote". The leader of the anti-euro, anti-migrant party said "I'm ready to play the part of the bad and the ugly, as long as I can bring forward battles of civilisation, for those who want to die, those who want to live, and those who want to be born. He said "on end-of-life-issues we are ready to discuss things, we'd like to know if and when there's going to be a vote". Salvini said "when they decide to vote on it, we'll talk about it again". He said he would have preferred parliament to table many bills on nurseries, maternity leave and pensions. "On the merits of the law," Salvini went on, "as Lombardy region we are helping to open hospices to accompany people at the end of their lives. "We don't have a lot to learn on this". But he stressed: "there are millions of Italians who want to survive and this parliament is ignoring them. "They prefer to talk about the ius soli (law on migrant kids' citizenship), which is a useless and damaging law".