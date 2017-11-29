Nazi skinheads raid pro-migrant meet (2)

Como

Como, November 29 - A group of Nazi skinheads from Veneto on Tuesday night raided a pro-migrant meeting in Como and forced those present to listen as they read out a leaflet on the alleged invasion of Italy. The Communist Refoundation party said "for some time we have been denouncing a very dangerous Fascist drift in Como, in Lombardy, in Italy and in Europe, which is unfortunately very often underestimated by the institutions." DIGOS security police said Wednesday they had identified four of the skinheads. They were identified thanks to video footage of the raid shot by one of the pro-migrant association's members. Investigations are continuing, police said, to identify all 13 skinheads. The Como police office said they would be charged with private violence.

