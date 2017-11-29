Nazi skinheads raid pro-migrant meet

Como, November 29 - A group of Nazi skinheads from Veneto on Tuesday night raided a pro-migrant meeting in Como and forced those present to listen as they read out a leaflet on the alleged invasion of Italy. The Communist Refoundation party said "for some time we have been denouncing a very dangerous Fascist drift in Como, in Lombardy, in Italy and in Europe, which is unfortunately very often underestimated by the institutions."