Rome

Two Afghans get 24 yrs for Cutuli murder (2)

Corriere della Sera reporter killed in 2001

Rome, November 29 - A Rome court on Wednesday found two Afghans guilty in relation to the homicide of Corriere della Sera reporter Maria Grazia Cutuli on November 19, 2001, and sentenced them to 24 years in jail. Prosecutors had asked for 30-year terms for Mamur and Zar Jan, both Pashtuns, for involvement in homicide and robbery - they stole a computer, camera and radio belonging to Cutuli along with other people who have not been identified. Mamur and Zan Jan have already been sentenced respectively to 16 and 18 years in jail.

